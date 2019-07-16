|
|
Priscilla Patricia Arguelles Gomez
Mesa - Priscilla, aka Patsy, 80, born March 13, 1939 in Mesa, Arizona and passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 09, 2019 at home in Ahwatukee surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Narda Arguelles and her sister Cookie. She loved to be around family and friends, really all people. She enjoyed traveling and was a beautiful seamstress, crocheter, and crafter. She was also a wonderful cook and baker. She was a parishioner of the St. Benedict Catholic community. Patsy is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Raul R. Gomez, her four children, Teri Gomez, Frank (Lilia) Gomez of Upland, CA, Michael (Irma) Gomez, and Tricia (Harry) Sherwood whom she was a loving mother to all. She also left behind her nine grandchildren she adored, Olivia, Maricela, Erika, James, Kristin, Jenny, Jason, Andrew, and Patrick. Her extended surviving family includes her sister, Becky (Ben) Alvarez, Lisa and Michael of Denver, CO, two Aunts, several cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews. The celebration of her life will include a visitation on Thursday, July 18th from 5pm - 8pm, including an informal service starting at 6:30pm at Resthaven Mortuary, 4310 E. Southern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85042. Also a mass will be held in her honor on Friday, July 19th at 11am at St. Benedict Parish, 16223 S. 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85048. Graveside burial will follow mass at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 16, 2019