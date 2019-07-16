Services
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 437-0436
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict Parish
16223 S. 48th St
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Patricia Arguelles Gomez


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Patricia Arguelles Gomez Obituary
Priscilla Patricia Arguelles Gomez

Mesa - Priscilla, aka Patsy, 80, born March 13, 1939 in Mesa, Arizona and passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 09, 2019 at home in Ahwatukee surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Narda Arguelles and her sister Cookie. She loved to be around family and friends, really all people. She enjoyed traveling and was a beautiful seamstress, crocheter, and crafter. She was also a wonderful cook and baker. She was a parishioner of the St. Benedict Catholic community. Patsy is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Raul R. Gomez, her four children, Teri Gomez, Frank (Lilia) Gomez of Upland, CA, Michael (Irma) Gomez, and Tricia (Harry) Sherwood whom she was a loving mother to all. She also left behind her nine grandchildren she adored, Olivia, Maricela, Erika, James, Kristin, Jenny, Jason, Andrew, and Patrick. Her extended surviving family includes her sister, Becky (Ben) Alvarez, Lisa and Michael of Denver, CO, two Aunts, several cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews. The celebration of her life will include a visitation on Thursday, July 18th from 5pm - 8pm, including an informal service starting at 6:30pm at Resthaven Mortuary, 4310 E. Southern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85042. Also a mass will be held in her honor on Friday, July 19th at 11am at St. Benedict Parish, 16223 S. 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85048. Graveside burial will follow mass at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
Download Now