Prudence Henderson
Chandler - Prudence Cady (Pete) Kneeland Serl Henderson left this earth on Friday, May 24, 2019, after battling cancer for several months. She is now in the hands of the Lord. She was born in Yuma, AZ on November, 24, 1940 to parents Mary Wilson Kneeland and Williams Gilbert Kneeland. She is preceded in death by her parents; step-father Lawrence Shell, brother Wilson Gilbert Kneeland. She is survived by her husband; James (Jim) Henderson and sons Scott Serl (and friend, Lorena Dunham) of El Dorado, CA and Blake (and wife, Kelly) Serl of Gridley, CA; sister Mary Jane Williams of Sun Lakes, AZ; step-daughter Dawn Lara; grandsons James (Jimmy) and Elias Lara; and numerous cousins. She graduated from high school in Miami, AZ and attended Westminster College in Salt Lake City, UT. Later she graduated from Chico State College. She owned and taught at 4 dance schools near Chico, CA and worked for the city of Chico. After retiring, she and husband Jim RVd across the country and back, eventually selling their home in Chico and moving to Sun Lakes. Prudence and Jim were members of Sun Lakes United Methodist Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 5, 2019