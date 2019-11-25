Services
Resources
Quentin Earl Aycock

Quentin Earl Aycock Obituary
Quentin Earl Aycock

Phoenix - Quentin Earl Aycock was born on June 6, 1934 in Phoenix, Arizona where he lived until he passed away on November 23, 2019.

Quentin was a graduate of Phoenix Union High School, Phoenix College, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University where he received a Doctorate in Education.

Quentin spent 37 years in his beloved Littleton School District where he served as Superintendent. He was humbled when the Littleton School Board elected to have a new school, Quentin Elementary, named after him.

Quentin served on several Boards, namely Glendale Adventist School and Church Boards, Adventist State School Board of Education and Phoenix Union High School Alumni Board.

Quentin is preceded in death by his wife Jo, parents Lorena and Roy Aycock, Brothers Fred, Darwin and Bobby Aycock, sisters Frances Lawrence and Ermine Oldfather. He is survived by his daughter Jill Crews, grandchildren John and Nicole Crews, step daughter Amy Veteto, brothers Roger and Wayne Aycock and many nieces and nephews.

Quentin's life will be remembered as one filled with service and volunteerism. He was a generous, compassionate and gentle man who enjoyed cooking for family and friends.

A funeral will be held at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 6801 North 43 Ave in Phoenix, on Sunday December 1st at 3PM. A private interment will follow.

At Quentin's request, In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glenview Adventist Academy, 6801 North 43 Ave in Phoenix 85019, 623-934-3295.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
