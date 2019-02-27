Services
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Sun City,
12215 N. 103 Avenue
Sun City, AZ
Quirinia G. (Kitty) Diaz


Quirinia G. Diaz (Kitty)

Peoria - Quirinia Garcia Diaz (Kitty), 98, was taken to heaven on January 30, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Kitty was born on December 19, 1920 in Sonora, AZ to Enriqueta and Silvano Garcia. She is survived by her children, Rudy (Fran) Diaz, Evelyn (Don) Diaz Brown, Alicia (Glenn) Diaz Sutton, Anna (Dean Palmer) Diaz. She has 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, siblings, Alice Abalos, Lupe Casas, Richard Garcia, Ernesto Garcia, Henry Garcia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everardo F. Diaz and her siblings, Sarah Hernandez, Eva Granillo, Silvano Garcia, and Robert Garcia.

After her husband died, Kitty obtained her GED, attended Phoenix College, and graduated from Arizona State University with a Masters Degree in Special Education. She taught Special Education until her retirement in 1986.

Services are March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Sun City, 12215 N. 103 Avenue, Sun City, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Peoria Sunset Lions Club Foundation, P.O. Box 326, Peoria, AZ 85380 for the purchase of books for needy special education students. See legacy.com for more information.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019
