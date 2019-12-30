|
R. C. "Dick" Robertson
Scottsdale - R.C. "Dick" Robertson, 90, of Scottsdale, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Born on Oct. 27, 1929 in Portland, Oregon, he was the son of Fred C. and Marian Robertson. He is survived by his wife Moline Robertson, son Rob Robertson (Peggy), daughter Becci Kerry (Mark), grandson Kelyn Guthrie (Whitney), granddaughters Kylea Kerry, Ashleigh Kerry, and Alexa Kerry, great-granddaughter Harlow Guthrie, his extended family, and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred C. and Marian Robertson, mother to his children, Bobbie Robertson, and step-daughter Gail Broad-Guthrie.
R.C. was a 1952 graduate of Clark College in Vancouver, Wash., and attended on a full football scholarship. While there, he also joined the Navy Reserve and served for eight years.
In 1959 he moved to Arizona and became President and CEO of the Arizona State Savings & Credit Union. R.C. revitalized the organization during his 40-year tenure before retiring in 1999 and it continues to thrive today as OneAZ Credit Union. For his accomplishments with the credit union, R.C. was inducted into the Cooperative Hall of Fame, which recognizes individuals from the United States who have made outstanding contributions to cooperatives.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale. Funeral services and a reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery in Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Camelback Bible Church or a in his name.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020