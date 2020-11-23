1/1
R. David Herrold
We celebrate a life well lived and a legacy of extraordinary work ethic. R. David Herrold was known to his family and friends as Dave. He was born on February 18th, 1948 in Los Angeles to Summerfield V. and Neva Louise Herrold. He grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and graduated from Cal State Long Beach University. He began his career in the insurance industry in 1973 with The Hartford Insurance Company. He later joined the Mahoney Group Insurance Agency where he eventually earned partnership status. After retiring from the Mahoney Group in 2009, Dave traveled with the love of his life, Carol, to Europe, Sonoma, California and throughout the country. He built a Go-Kart racing team with his son Marcus and a few of his grand kids. Dave loved to talk about racing strategy and remembering the high performance Dodge cars of the 70's era. He was a skilled negotiator, conversationalist, and enjoyed the good things that life has to offer like Crown, Riesling, and perfecting the "Bloody Mary", which he often served while entertaining his clients, friends, and family. Dave loved making people laugh with his quick witted humor. He was the life of the party and a loyal friend to many. He was devoted to his wife, and family! Dave passed away peacefully on November 20th, 2020. He is preceded in death by both parents and survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol, of which he joked often to his father-in-law that "he was still waiting for his Dowry", his sons, Chris Herrold, daughter in-law Jennifer and grandchildren, Rylee and Chase; his son Marcus Herrold and daughter-in-law Nicole, and grandchildren Jameson, Mitchell, Jaelynn, Madison, and Maverick; his sister, Neva Herrold, which Dave would tease often that he was the "good looking younger sibling"; his niece, Margret, and nephews, Finnlee and Roarke. He is also survived by many sisters and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews. We are forever grateful for the many years of love, laughter, and kindness Dave brought into our lives and will miss him dearly. May God bless him and grant him eternal peace. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held on Sunday November 29th at 2:00 PM, 13327 N 64th Ave. Glendale, AZ. Please call: 623-776-6645 for Gate Code.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
