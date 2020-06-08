Rachael E. Valenzuela
Avondale - Our beloved Rachael E. Valenzuela, 29, passed away on June 3, 2020, at her home in Avondale, Arizona. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, she is the daughter of Manuel Valenzuela and Angela Escobedo.
In April 2019, Rachael received the gift of motherhood which she embraced with heart-felt love that transcended to everyone around. She proudly worked tirelessly providing for her daughter while pursuing a passion and career in the beauty industry. Rachael was known to be a protector and defender of her loved ones and will also be remembered for her laughter, smile, charm and humor.
Rachael is survived by her one-year old daughter, Ella Rae; mother, Angela; father, Manuel; sisters, Andreana, Erica and Prisilla; brothers, Chevy and Angel; grandparents, Gracie and Manuel; and Romeo her Shih Tzu. She was predeceased by her baby brother, Joseph.
The Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., at Hansen Mortuary Chapel, 8314 N. 7th Street. The funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 N. Central Ave., with internment at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.