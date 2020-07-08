Rachel Alameda



Phoenix - Rachel V Alameda 87, died July 6th 2020. Rachel was born November 7, 1932 in Phoenix Arizona, to Miguel and Margarita Reyna. Rachel could accomplish anything she set her mind to do. Rachel served in the United States Marine Corps.She married Henry Alameda and had a son David Hanalei Alameda in 1957. She worked many years for the City of Phoenix as a relocation services manager. After retiring Rachel joined the McDowell Place Senior Center where she spent most of her time helping,visiting,doing arts and crafts, and playing numerous games with all her friends at the Center. Rachel spent her entire life in Phoenix Az. Her favorites places to visit were Hawaii and California to spend time with family and loved ones. She is survived by her two Grandchildren Jasen(Jennie)Alameda,Kristi(Darci),Debbie,Ken Tanaka and her Great-grandchildren David-20,Daniel-18,Jacob-13,Katherine-7 Kenny-19 Dayna-13. Due to Covid-19 situation no public services will be held. However a Celebration of life will take place in Phoenix at a later date. Condolences may be sent to 455 West La Loma Ave. Somis CA 93066









