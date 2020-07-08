1/1
Rachel Alameda
Rachel Alameda

Phoenix - Rachel V Alameda 87, died July 6th 2020. Rachel was born November 7, 1932 in Phoenix Arizona, to Miguel and Margarita Reyna. Rachel could accomplish anything she set her mind to do. Rachel served in the United States Marine Corps.She married Henry Alameda and had a son David Hanalei Alameda in 1957. She worked many years for the City of Phoenix as a relocation services manager. After retiring Rachel joined the McDowell Place Senior Center where she spent most of her time helping,visiting,doing arts and crafts, and playing numerous games with all her friends at the Center. Rachel spent her entire life in Phoenix Az. Her favorites places to visit were Hawaii and California to spend time with family and loved ones. She is survived by her two Grandchildren Jasen(Jennie)Alameda,Kristi(Darci),Debbie,Ken Tanaka and her Great-grandchildren David-20,Daniel-18,Jacob-13,Katherine-7 Kenny-19 Dayna-13. Due to Covid-19 situation no public services will be held. However a Celebration of life will take place in Phoenix at a later date. Condolences may be sent to 455 West La Loma Ave. Somis CA 93066




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
6022725639
