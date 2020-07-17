1/1
Rachel D. Quick
Rachel D. Quick

Phoenix - Rachel D. Quick, 94, went to be with the Lord July 13, 2020. Rachel was born February 10, 1926 in Checotah, Oklahoma. She is survived by her brothers: Therman Harris and Paul Harris; her sisters: Marie Purin, Louise Tapley, and Evelyn Pope; three children: Jack Quick, Jr. and his wife, Judy, Janet Hill and her husband, Rick, Tom Quick and his wife, Sandy; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Rachel is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack W. Quick Sr., her brother, Raymond Harris and her sister, Clara Fulks. She religiously did her daily Bible study and enjoyed playing the piano at her church for many years.

Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
