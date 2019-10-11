Services
Rachel Genevieve "Jenny" Heston

Rachel Genevieve "Jenny" Heston

Gilbert - Rachel Genevieve "Jenny" Heston, passed away on October 8, 2019, in Gilbert, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Heston, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage before his passing in 2005. Born in Grinnell, Iowa, she was the daughter of Errett and Lydia Callison. Jenny was predeceased by her brother Errett Jr. ("Cal"), her sister Patty, her son Glen in 1998, and her granddaughter Becky in 2004. Jenny is survived by three of her four children - Greg (Phuong), Gayle (Kevin), and Gary (Katy); her grandchildren Sharlot Lyn (Chris), Jennifer (Ron), JoJene, Christopher, Sean, Megan and Eric; her great-grandchildren Corey, Ashley (Joe), Ayden, Mindy, Haylee, Caden and Addison; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members, including her sisters-in-law in Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85020. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 14, 20189 at Hansen, with Interment to follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301.

Condolences may be extended to the family at https://www.hansenmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at https://www.lung.org/.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
