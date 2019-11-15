|
Rachel Marjorie Castner
July 23, 1934 -
November 13, 2019
Rachel "Marge" Castner, born in Akron, Ohio 1934. Marge graduated from East High School in Akron, Ohio. She moved to Arizona in 1952. Marge passed away peacefully November 13, 2019. She worked for Mountain Bell, AT & T and Century Link for 35 years as a line assigner and enjoyed 35 years of retirement. Marjorie "Marge" loved the Roadrunner hockey team and even traveled to support them at away games for many years. She took her nieces and nephews to many of the games. Marge also enjoyed many travels to Europe. She was a wonderful sister to all her siblings and was always happy to help anyone who needed it. Marge was preceded in death by her father; Francis Castner, mother; Verna Harmon-Castner, sister; Dorothy "Dutch" Astemborski and her husband; Frank "Lefty", brother; Edward "Joe" Castner, sister-in-law; Fran Castner, nephew; Stephen Astemborski and brother-in-law; Joseph Terek. She is survived by her sisters; Rose Marie Terek, Pat Fredrickson (Hal), brother; Wayne "Sonny" Castner, sister-in-law; Ellie Castner, 13 nieces and 11 nephews. She will be greatly missed by all. A visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 AM with a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019