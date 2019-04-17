|
Radovan Lolly Vucichevich "Rad"
Miami, AZ - Radovan Lolly Vucichevich "Rad" passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born to his loving parents Risto and Dragica Vucichevich on July 5, 1937 in Miami, AZ. Radovan graduated from Miami High School in l955 He attended ASU where he obtained his undergraduate degree, and subsequently attended U of A Law School.
Rad's first job as an attorney was with the Arizona Attorney General's office, acting as liaison to the AZ State Highway Department. Rad went on to have his own private law practice in Phoenix for 54 years. One of Rad's favorite pass times was playing poker. He would play every week and even went on to compete in tournaments in Las Vegas. Rad was a talented and knowledgeable man who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a very big supporter of St Paisius Eastern Orthodox Monastery in Safford AZ.
Radovan was preceded in death by his parents Risto and Dragica Vucichevich. He is survived by his brother John (Susan) Vucichevich and his sister Mary Vucichevich. Rad leaves behind Jeanie Janeke, his long-time friend.
The family gratefully acknowledges the assistance of Rad's Caregivers and appreciates their tender care and support throughout.
Graveside services were held on April 13, 2019 at the Serbian Cemetery in Central Heights, Globe/Miami AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019