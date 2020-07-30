1/1
Rae Levit
Rae Levit

Rae Levit passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020, at 95 1/2 years old, in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born in Philadelphia, the youngest of four sisters. Rae and her husband, Manuel, who preceded her in death, were married 33 years. Their son, Dr. Michael I. Levit, survives them. Rae and Manuel owned successful pharmacies in Philadelphia for over 25 years. She was also a companion of Jordan Hersh for several years. Her family and friends remember Rae as a caring and upbeat person - one of the last of the great generation.

She will be missed by her grandchildren Mason and Taylor Levit; great-grandson Dominic; and her nephew Leonard Starr and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
