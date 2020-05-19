Rafaela Landavaso Barrera
1932 - 2020
Rafaela Landavaso Barrera

Peoria - Rafaela Landavaso Barrera 88 of Peoria, AZ passed away May 15, 2020. She was born on May 10, 1932 in Glendale, AZ to Miguel and Florencia A. Landavaso. She was a wonderful Mother, Nana, Sister, which loved her family unconditionally. She is survived by her daughters Cindy (Anthony) Resendes, Jene't (Danny) Hagood, daughter in law Terry Barrera, sons Larry, Benny (Bernice), and Rubin (Ida) Barrera, brother Jesus Landavaso, 21 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son John Barrera and daughter Rita Barrera. Burial will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Hospice of the Valley.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
