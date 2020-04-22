|
Raimon (Ray) Eugene Francis
Peoria - Raimon (Ray) Eugene Francis passed away April 19, 2020 in Peoria, AZ. He was born January 4, 1935 to Charley Francis and Marian Forsberg in Wichita Kansas. Ray moved with his parents to Long Beach California in 1938 then to Redlands in 1942.
As a child he lived on a ranch and enjoyed working with the animals especially his horses. He participated in several rodeos. After graduating from Redlands High School he served in the Army with overseas duty in Korea. While in the Army he was on the boxing team which he enjoyed very much. After his service in the Army, he found that he enjoyed construction work and completed a carpenter's apprenticeship program.
During the Christmas season in 1957, he met Elaine Grundel at a party he hosted. Eight months later they were married. They were married for 57 years before her passing in 2016.
He will be missed by his three sons and daughter-in-law's, Michael (Kathy), Steven (Carol), Aaron (Debra) Grandchildren Christin, Zachary, Nathan, Samantha, Hunter and Great Grandchildren Jon, Emily and Gunner. He enjoyed being around his grandchildren and great grandchildren, watching old movies, discussing hypothetical situations. His family meant everything to him. Graveside service will be at Hillside Memorial Park, Redlands California.
