Ralph A. Neighbors
Peoria - 85, passed away at home on May 19, 2019. Born to Ralph and Eltha Neighbors, his journey of life began on February 12, 1934 in St. Louis, MO. He spent his younger years in Pontiac MI. and grew up in Fresno, CA. Ralph was a proud Army Veteran and was in the 25th MP Company stationed at Schofield Barracks in HI. He returned to Fresno and graduated from Fresno State with a degree in Physical Education. He went on to earn his Masters of Science degree in Health and Physical Education from the University of Wyoming. He then accepted a teaching and coaching position in Arizona at Maryvale High School in 1971 and retired from teaching in 1993. In 1980 his passion for Track and Field led him to become the Head Track Coach at Glendale Community College for 32 years. He was inducted into the National Junior College Hall of Fame and the Arizona Track Coaches Hall of Fame. In 1961, he married the love of his life Susan Cornwell and they raised their three children in Glendale, AZ. As a father and grandfather, his devotion to 'everything family' was unconditional and irreplaceable. As an educator and devoted coach, he was able to help his athletes reach their fullest potential and believed every athlete should be given a chance. He spent his life fostering personal relationships and serving his community with humor, humility, respect, and lots of chocolate. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 41 years, Susan, his parents and his sister. Ralph is survived by his three children, Jodi Paulus (Lee), Lori Westergard (Kevin) and Tony Neighbors (Stephanie) and six adoring grandchildren, Jared, Drew, Reagan, Gabrielle, TJ and Wyatt. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 5pm at West Resthaven Funeral Home 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ. A Funeral Service will be held on June 7, 2019 at West Resthaven Funeral Home at 10am with a Committal to follow. A memorial scholarship fund in his name is being set up - additional details to come.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019