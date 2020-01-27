|
Ralph & Aletha Van Zwol
Sun City - Ralph William "Bill" Van Zwol, Jr. passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 after a long illness. His love of 74 years, Aletha Van Zwol, passed away on January 16, 2020 after a long illness. They were both 89 years old.
Bill was born in Eagle Grove, Iowa on July 29, 1930. Unbeknownst to him, his lifelong love Aletha Van Zwol (Bevier), was born the next day. She was in Vincent, Iowa, about 11 miles from Eagle Grove.
Bill and Aletha started dating at age 15. They married in 1952. Three children followed. Bill the III (third) in 1953, and the twins Sally and Sandy in 1956.
By the Grace of God, Bill joined Alcoholics Anonymous in 1957. He remained sober for the rest of his life.
The family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1960. Phoenix was their home for the rest of their lives. Bill was a warehouse manager and a teamster/local truck driver. Aletha taught first grade for 27 years.
After retiring, Bill and Aletha were inseparable. They played golf, traveled, and walked every day. Bill loved to drive and Aletha loved to take rides. They also bought and sold many houses in different locales. They often traveled in search of the geneology of the ancestors. Frequent trips to Iowa to see family and friends and visit the Bevier family farm happened in the summertime. Bill and Aletha were fiercely independent. They loved to do everything for themselves.
Bill spent the last six years of his life caring for Aletha, who had dementia. He was devoted to her and her every need. The family was so proud of him. Aletha remembered Bill until the end. She was his life, and he was her life. Their souls are intertwined for eternity.
Bill and Aletha were preceded in death by their great-grandson, Cameron Brunke. They are survived by their three children Bill III, Sandy, and Sally, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Other surviving relatives include Bill's brother Dick Van Zwol and his family. Aletha's three nieces Rene Croker, Lynn Sinnott, and Mary Sparks, along with their families also survive Bill and Aletha. Services were private. Condolences may be shared at
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020