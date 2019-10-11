Services
November 17, 1957 ~ October 10, 2019

Ralph Arnold Cordova, peacefully passed away surrounded by family. Ralph loved art of every medium. Everything from film and television to the sociopolitical and the personal. He was an artist, storyteller and a stand-up comedian. He could find the artistry in every person, place and thing. He also loved the simplicity of a good meal - from a good burger to tacos, tequila or beer. He not only loved to learn, he loved to teach through dramatic storytelling. Every person in his eyes had equal value and he treated all people with dignity. He believed in the simplicity and capability of what children could learn. He was a founder and Director of MARS Art Space. He was the heart and soul of MARS. A proud McClintock Charger and ASU Sun Devil. Survived by his mother, Irma Cordova, daughters, Paloma and Sophia Cordova and stepdaughter, Joselle Perez. Other survivors are his sisters, Annette Jones (Doug), Margot Cordova, Monique Cordova, Nicole Lindberg (Gordon), one niece and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph A. Cordova.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM with Scripture Service at 7:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 2121 S. Rural Road, Tempe. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
