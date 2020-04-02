|
Ralph Brown
Mesa - Ralph Brown. 79 of Mesa, Arizona has passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2020. Born on October 6, 1940 in Wetzel County, West Virginia.
He worked for American Airlines for 42 years, was a avid car lover. Always willing to lend a helping hand. Had the gift of talk.
He is survived by his wife Fanny they were for married 58 years; Two daughters Cathy, Mike Peterson. Cheryl, Paul McNutt; Grandchildren Anthony, Chelsey, Shane, Wyatt; Great grandchildren Elizabeth, Ethan, Conner, Paige, Logan, Zander, Emmett; Great Great grandson Ashton.
He will live on in all of us. Until we meet again.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020