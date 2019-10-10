|
|
Ralph Carroll Evans III
Avondale - Ralph Carroll Evans, III of Avondale, AZ, passed away on October 5, 2019, in Avondale, AZ, following a brief battle with cancer. He was born on November 26, 1944, in Columbus, OH to Ralph C. Evans, Jr. and Lillian Fenker Evans.
Ralph worked for Wetterau, Inc. (SuperValu) in Florissant, MO as Director of Labor Relations and as President of their Scott City (MO) Division. While living in Cape Girardeau, MO, Ralph was a Scout Master, leading his troop on many camping trips and hikes. He moved to AZ in 1985 as President of McLane Sunwest in Goodyear, and from there was sent to Madrid, Spain, to locate a site and build a division warehouse in cooperation with Chupa Chups of Spain. Upon his return to the U.S., Ralph purchased Centre Point Travel and eventually started Points of Interest Travel, followed by Zýmages, an imaging company, along with his son, David.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Mary Rose; sons Ralph IV, Mesa, and David, Avondale; granddaughter Emma, Mesa; sisters Cynthia Fiore, North Carolina, and Erin Skinner, Georgia.
A funeral mass is scheduled for Monday, October 21, 10:30 AM, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 13720 W. Thomas Rd., Avondale, AZ. An inurnment service will be in the chapel at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery, OH, on Monday, October 28, at 10:00 AM. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, 2019