Ralph Paul Kowacz
Peoria - Ralph Paul Kowacz, 90, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 and is now in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Ralph was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Karl and Katherine Kowacz on August 21, 1928. He served his country proudly as an airplane mechanic in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1945 - 1947. He obtained his pilot's license and enjoyed flying planes. Ralph was known as a "jack of all trades". He was a journeyman carpenter and began his career working at John F. Long Homes. He then worked 10 years as a plumber for the City of Phoenix before joining APS as a journeyman carpenter, retiring in 1990 after 17 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 29 and a life member of the Phoenix Elks Lodge 335.
Ralph met the love of his life at a dance in the summer of 1954. They married in the spring of 1955 and danced through life together for 64 years. He lived life to the fullest. You could find Ralph bowling every Wednesday night, dancing at the American Legion every Friday night, ushering at his church every Sunday, tailgating at every home ASU football game, working in his workshop, and traveling with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Ralph epitomized the word "love" throughout his entire life. He would do anything for anyone, any time, and anywhere. His love was unconditional. Ralph was an inspiration to so many and touched so many lives with his loving and caring nature- however, not without faults. He had a stubborn streak and liked to have things done "his way". Ralph taught, through loving example, that family, and specifically spending time with family, is the most important thing in life and he demonstrated that by attending all his children and grandchildren's various activities. He was selfless, kind, giving, had a heart of gold, a great sense of humor and loved to tease people. Most of all he loved his family and his "doggies" - and any dog that he happened to see. We aren't sure, but we think he may have loved his doggies more than his family!
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and six brothers. He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley, daughters; Kim Hildebrand (Scott) and Tammy Couturier (Richard) and 2 grandchildren; Kyle Hildebrand and Vance Couturier. Although he is gone, his love and memory will remain with us always.
Visitation will be Wed, May 29th from 6 - 8pm at Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center, 7545 W. Rose Garden Ln, Glendale. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at 10:00 am Thurs, May 30, 2019 at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 10561 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd, Peoria. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community of Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 29, 2019