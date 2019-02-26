|
Ralph Philipp
Glendale - Ralph Ronald Philipp, 84, of Glendale, Arizona was greeted in heaven by his Savior while the choirs of heavenly host welcomed him on February 21, 2019. Ralph was born September 1, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Agnes Dembowiak and Lawrence Philipp; he attended Pulaski High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. One month after graduating, Ralph married the love of his life, Christine Kaczmarek, on June 26, 1954. As the years passed, he became a devoted and loving husband and father. His family was his lifelong passion, and sacrifice and bravery became his legacy. In 1994, he and Christine retired and set up home in Peoria, Arizona. Ralph is survived by his Children Michael Philipp, Kathleen (Mark) Delker, David (Bobbi) Philipp, Barbara Marston, Joanne Schroedl, Mary (Carlos) Oliva, Lynda Marquardt (Phil Jacoby) and Nancy (DJ) Jacques; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Ralph was preceded in death by his love, Christine, in 2010; by his parents; his brother Jerry Philipp; son-in-law Tim Marquardt, and grandsons Kyle Marquardt and Steven Jenkins. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 10:00am until 11:30am at Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830 W Thunderbird Rd Peoria, AZ 85381. Funeral Service will be held after visitation, beginning at 11:30. Graveside service to follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to of Arizona 711 E. Northern Ave Phoenix, AZ 85020-4154. A Personal Reflection from Ralphs Lovely Wife, Christine (in 2002): It's Just "You and Me, Kid": Do you realize that we have known each other for 50 years? Well, it all started sometime in 1951. I got a job at Peller's drugstore. You and your 2 buddies, Joe & Smitty, would come into the store on a Sunday and sit and drink Cokes all afternoon and tease the heck out of me. Being the naive, young girl that I was, I didn't like that too much, so I tattle-tailed to my Ma and she told Mr. Peller. Seems to me that the next time you went to the store to make a phone call, Mr. Peller gently escorted you out of the store! I understand you weren't too happy with me at that time. Well, as fate would have it, Prom time was coming up and you needed a date. Your "buddies" dared you to ask me. You did, and I said, "Yes". How could I NOT accept such an offer from such a cute guy?! On July 19, 1953 you slipped that diamond on my finger while I was doing dishes…how original! And on June 26, 1954 you made me the Happiest and Luckiest girl in the world. A couple years later, the babies started to come - one every year!! We thought "Holy Cow, what's causing this???" After seven babies we finally had it figured out…. or so we thought. That was in 1964. Six years later, it happened again. Our family is still growing with our grandchildren, and now even with great-grandchildren. Ralph, you always said, "We will never be rich in dollars and cents, but we have our family and that is worth more than anything else." The years went by so fast and before long our nest was empty. Now it's "You and Me, Kid" - just like it was on June 26, 1954. I don't know just how to say it, but "Thank you" for choosing me as your life partner. Love, Your Popka.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 26, 2019