Ralph Reyes
Phoenix - 8/16/1950 ~ 7/29/2019
Survived by loving family wife Margaret of 50 years, daughter and son-in-law Susie and Terry Virden, granddaughter Sarah Virden, daughter Raquel Cavaleri, granddaughter Alyssa Cavaleri. Siblings: Socorro Segrave, Don Reyes Jr., Rebecca Springfield, Carmen Frausto, preceded in death by loving mother and father Socorro, Donaciano Sr., brothers Oscar, Alfred Reyes.
"I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice and your joy no man taketh from you." John 16:22
At the request and in honor of Ralph wishes, no service will be held.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019