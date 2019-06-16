|
|
Born May 2, 1938, to Ralph E. Long and Laura M. Long in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Died October 23, 2018, in Phoenix, Arizona of natural causes,
Ralph attended Trinity Lutheran Day School, McCormick Jr High, and graduated from Cheyenne High School as a proud member of the class of 1956. He enjoyed the nickname "Tiger" bestowed by his classmates for his tenacity in athletics which surpassed his natural abilities. He worked in various fields of construction and with government on social/political issues in Wyoming and Arizona.
Health issues constrained his activities and were exacerbated throughout his life. He spent his last years in a wheelchair with the telephone being his main contact with the world.
Ralph was a parishioner of and was assisted in later life by Desert Mission Anglican Church. Donations may be sent to the Church in Ralph's name at Box 9156, Phoenix, AZ 85068.
Now free of the physical barriers that constrained him, he has been cremated and will be interred in his home state of Wyoming.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019