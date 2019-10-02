|
Ralph Theodore "Ted" Bloomquist
Peoria - Ralph Theodore "Ted" Bloomquist, age 87, peacefully passed on September 30, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona with his family by his side. Ted was born on December 25, 1931 while his family was vacationing in San Luis Ray, California. He was a soft-spoken, gentle man with a deep love for his family and the Lord. Ted was the owner/operator of Bloomquist Pump Service which was founded by his father in 1947 and entrusted to him and now his son to carry on that legacy serving Arizona. Although he worked in the pump service for years, his true passion was being behind the wheel. In August of 1951, he was one of the first drivers to race on opening night of Manzanita Speedway in his 1934 Ford. Ted went on to race midgets and stock cars throughout his years, and he shared his racing passion with his family who will lovingly be reminded of him while watching the NASCAR races at family gatherings. Not only was Ted an avid NASCAR fan, but he enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and crossword puzzles too. His caring nature and sense of humor will be remembered by all of those that knew him and were impacted by his kind words and daily jokes. In the '70's, one of Ted's favorite comedy shows was Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In. At the end of every show, Rowan turned to his cohost, Dan Martin, and said, "Say goodnight, Dick," to which Martin replied, "Goodnight, Dick!" It is with much sadness in our hearts to note that he has said his final "Goodnight, Dick!" to his beloved wife of 45 years, one daughter, three sons, five granddaughters, and one great-granddaughter. Goodnight, Dan! Until we meet again! His Funeral Service will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00am with the Graveside Service to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019