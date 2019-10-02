Services
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
(623) 434-7000
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Bloomquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Theodore "Ted" Bloomquist


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Theodore "Ted" Bloomquist Obituary
Ralph Theodore "Ted" Bloomquist

Peoria - Ralph Theodore "Ted" Bloomquist, age 87, peacefully passed on September 30, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona with his family by his side. Ted was born on December 25, 1931 while his family was vacationing in San Luis Ray, California. He was a soft-spoken, gentle man with a deep love for his family and the Lord. Ted was the owner/operator of Bloomquist Pump Service which was founded by his father in 1947 and entrusted to him and now his son to carry on that legacy serving Arizona. Although he worked in the pump service for years, his true passion was being behind the wheel. In August of 1951, he was one of the first drivers to race on opening night of Manzanita Speedway in his 1934 Ford. Ted went on to race midgets and stock cars throughout his years, and he shared his racing passion with his family who will lovingly be reminded of him while watching the NASCAR races at family gatherings. Not only was Ted an avid NASCAR fan, but he enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and crossword puzzles too. His caring nature and sense of humor will be remembered by all of those that knew him and were impacted by his kind words and daily jokes. In the '70's, one of Ted's favorite comedy shows was Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In. At the end of every show, Rowan turned to his cohost, Dan Martin, and said, "Say goodnight, Dick," to which Martin replied, "Goodnight, Dick!" It is with much sadness in our hearts to note that he has said his final "Goodnight, Dick!" to his beloved wife of 45 years, one daughter, three sons, five granddaughters, and one great-granddaughter. Goodnight, Dan! Until we meet again! His Funeral Service will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00am with the Graveside Service to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now