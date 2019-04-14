Services A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel 710 West Bethany Home Road Phoenix , AZ 85013 (602) 249-2111 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church 6715 North Mockingbird Lane Scottsdale , AZ View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ralston Shannon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ralston Lee "Ross" Shannon

Ralston "Ross" Lee Shannon 1944 - 2019



Phoenix - Ross Shannon, aka Roscoe, Rossie or Blinky, passed away April 5, 2019, in the loving care of Hospice of the Valley. He joins his mother, father, sister, mother in-law, brothers in-law, sister in-law and a host of dear friends who warmly welcomed him into the Kingdom of Heaven.



An engaging, gregarious and handsome man, Ross knew no stranger. He was known for his infectious smile and twinkling eyes. He happily carried any conversation and put all those around him at ease. His love of life was evident; he was grateful for every moment.



A native Phoenician, Ross was born September 19, 1944, to Leota and Lev Shannon. Their young son with sparkling blue eyes was a joy to them and so loved. At an early age, sports became a passion - Little League baseball and football. Lasting friendships were made and remain today.



Grade school sports led to high school football, quarterback and linebacker of the year at North Phoenix High School. On to Phoenix College and then a full ride scholarship to the University of Arizona - more lasting friendships made on the football field, in the dorm, and Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.



In his junior year, determining football would not be a realized "profession," he put it aside to learn skills that would land him a "real job." In June 1965, he married "Judith" Waldrop, who he met at his 6th grade birthday party. Five years later with the encouragement of friends, he invited her to the senior prom, their first official date that would last a lifetime. The newlywed continued his studies at ASU.



All was well until the war in Viet Nam. Ross became a naval reservist but was called to duty during his senior year. After boot camp and signal school in San Diego, he reported to Danang to serve his country aboard the USS Sutter County, an amphibious landing ship craft that would make many trips to war zone areas. More friendships were made and some were sadly lost. Home at last, he returned to school at Northern Arizona University where he earned his bachelor's degree that would lead to a long career in mortgage banking at First Federal Savings and Loan, Home Federal Savings and Loan, Great American Savings and Loan, and Harris Trust Bank.



Ross especially enjoyed his membership and the camaraderie of the Phoenix



Thunderbirds, participating in the annual Phoenix Open and many other charities giving back to his community. He was an avid golfer and most happy on the course playing with dear friends. His fun loving, charismatic personality were traits enjoyed and admired by all.



Ross most loved "his girls" - wife Judy of 54 years and his two beautiful daughters, Leslie Shannon Boyd (Travis) and Stacey Shannon Scherting (Cory). He was often heard saying "I've done more malls and fashion shows than anyone I know." He was blessed with two grandchildren, Kate and Colin Boyd who will miss special times with their "Pap."



A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 3 p.m. at Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church, 6715 North Mockingbird Lane, Scottsdale.



A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 3 p.m. at Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church, 6715 North Mockingbird Lane, Scottsdale.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, 85014 or Huger Mercy Living Center, 2345 West Orangewood Avenue, Phoenix, 85021. Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019