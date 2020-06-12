Ramon Florez Olguin
August 22, 1929 ~ May 7, 2020
Ramon was born in Clarkdale, Arizona and graduated from Clarkdale High School in 1948. He enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1948 as a medical Technician. He was then transferred into the U.S. Air Force and was sent to Okinawa, Japan and became a surgical technician. When he was honorably discharged, he then moved to the Phoenix Metropolitan area. There he attended American College of Radiology where he became the lead Radiologist at St. Joseph's Hospital. He worked at St. Joe's Hospital for 30 years.
Ramon loved his family and friends very much. He enjoyed golfing and fishing. His sense of humor and kindness will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him. He had a long and wonderful life. He is survived by his three children, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren, five nephews and their wonderful families and two nieces and their wonderful families.
A Memorial Mass will be dedicated to Ramon on Sunday, August 23,2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Basilica, 231 North 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85004.
In lieu of flowers please send your donations to Hospice of the Valley at 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.