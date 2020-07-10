Ramon Ignacio Canez Marin
Phoenix - Ramon "Nacho" Ignacio Cañez Marin 38, passed away from a sudden illness on Friday, June 26, 2020. Ramon was born in Phoenix to parents Manuel "Manny" Marin from Ajo AZ, and Ofelia C. Cañez from Superior AZ who settled in South Phoenix. He is survived by his brothers Francisco "Kiko" Marin and Manuel "Lito' Marin, sister Alma Engracia Marin Rodriguez (Tomas, brother-in-law). Proceeded by grandparents Rodolfo Acedo Cañez and Matilde Cañez, Manuel R. Marin and Amalia Gonzalez Smith. Uncles: Rodolfo Cañez, Ramon Cañez (Margaret), Arnold Cañez (Pauline), Frank Marin (Beth) Aunts: Anita Cañez (Jose), Herlinda Cañez and Tilly C. Johnson (Richard), Maria Marin-Oropeza (Esteban), Josie Marin Varela (Gerry) and countless friends, mentors, caregivers and cousins. His godparents are Rudy and Grace Perez, Roman and Neña Chacon, Coach Danny Flores, and Tia Linda Cañez. His caregivers Sophia, Bennie and Florian Qedro with Westchester TBI Home. His fitness coaches Eric Estep and Nick Johnson. He spent most of his life in his beloved South Phoenix.
Ramon was a traumatic brain injury survivor and after waking from a year's coma and many medical struggles to stay alive he flourished with the help of our Lord and the many prayer warriors. He attended and played Frosh Football for Jaguars South Mountain High & completed his HS degree at El Dorado in Chandler. He also completed a Pima Community College Carpentry Certificate and attended Mesa and Phoenix College. He loved watching his favorite NFL Raiders. His greatest joys were bowling, chess, PS4, cell phone, internet and Facebook, and spending time with families and friends. Mi nino lindo querido, we will miss you forever, your spirit will live always. "A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit saps a person's strength." Proverb 17:22. Celebration of Life services log onto Bunker Family www.bunkerfuneral.com
