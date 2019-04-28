Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramon Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon "Ray" Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ramon "Ray" Smith Obituary
Ramon "Ray" Smith

Glendale - Ramon "Ray" Smith, age 81, passed April 17, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. Preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Ramon Smith and his sister Shirley Gorat. Survived by his wife, Mary "Chris" Smith, daughter Jodi Young, son Scott (Tammy) Smith, daughter Shelly (Bob) Barry, three granddaughters, his sister Betty Ruffino, many loving nieces and nephews. Memorial mass will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery of AZ. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Valley at www.hov.org. Please visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now