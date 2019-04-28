|
|
Ramon "Ray" Smith
Glendale - Ramon "Ray" Smith, age 81, passed April 17, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. Preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Ramon Smith and his sister Shirley Gorat. Survived by his wife, Mary "Chris" Smith, daughter Jodi Young, son Scott (Tammy) Smith, daughter Shelly (Bob) Barry, three granddaughters, his sister Betty Ruffino, many loving nieces and nephews. Memorial mass will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery of AZ. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Valley at www.hov.org. Please visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019