Ramona B. Bult



Ramona B. Bult was born 9/14/1928 to Gustav Becker and Bertha (Borchert) Becker in Madelia, MN.



She attended Dist. 25, Truman HS and graduated from Madelia HS in 1946. She attended Mankato State College and taught school in Dist. 39, Madelia, MN for 2 1/2 years.



Ramona married Wayne S. Hammond in 1949 and moved to Heron Lake, MN. In 1962 they moved to Tempe, AZ.



Ramona worked for Motorola 9 years and moved to Havre, MT in 1974 when she married Robert E. Bult. She worked for Havre HS as a secretary for 16 years. In 1991 she and Bob moved to Tempe, AZ.



Ramona passed away on June 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Bult and 2 infant sons Jeffrey and Rick Hammond as well as son Miles Standish and daughter Michele Nordstrom. Jessica Barrett and Kyle Grove, grandchildren, also preceded her in death.



Left to mourn her passing are daughters Tamara Hammond, Ramona Barrett, Jacqueline Grove, and stepsons Robert Bult, wife Kerstin, and Barry Bult. She has 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.



She will forever be in our hearts.









