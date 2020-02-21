Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ramona Johnson


1958 - 2020
Ramona Johnson Obituary
Ramona Johnson

Ramona Johnson, age 61, loving Aunt and sister, passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. She was surrounded by family, friends and co-workers at the time of her passing. Ramona was born on June 7, 1958 in San Xavier, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Johnson and Josephine Stevens, her two sisters Rachel Johnson, Roberta Matthews and brother, Richard Johnson. She is survived by her three beautiful sisters, Roseleen Johnson, Ruthann (Stephen) Greyeyes, Rita Watkins, and two handsome brothers Roger (Doris) Johnson and Ronald Johnson. Although she never married, she is survived by several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Over the years she was dedicated most in raising both her nephew, Spencer Johnson and niece, Eugenia Johnson. She made sure they were always comfortable and content and were her constant companions throughout most of her adult life. She spent her whole life making sure the family was and would be taken care of even after death.

Ramona was a hardworking and dedicated employee of St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center for 42 years. She was dedicated in taking care of family above all, well before herself.

She lived in Phoenix most of her life. She had an extraordinary life, being there for everyone when needed. She enjoyed some of the most beautiful sunrises, sunsets and wonderful weather most of the year.

Memorial Service will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix.

Burial services will be on the Tohono O'Oldham Nation of Arizona in Sells, Arizona at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, Ramona and her family would like you to donate to the Ronald McDonald House to help other families with sick children. Please put Ramona's name in the "memory of" box.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
