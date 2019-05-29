|
|
Ramona Lea Johnson Baney
Chandler - Ramona was the youngest of seven children, with 3 brothers and 3 sisters. She was born in Marquette, NE to Carl E. and Sarah G. Herron on June 16, 1931.
The family moved to Aurora NE in a few years and she attended school there graduating in 1948.
She helped her older sister on the farm for about 2 years. In 1950 she went to work at the Ordinance Plant in Grand Island during the Korean Conflict.
While working at the Ordinance Plant she met and married Ralph E. Johnson on December 13, 1952. In the fall of 1953 they moved to York and their first child Rick was born in 1954. Soon after the birth of a daughter Rhonda, the family moved to Tempe, Arizona in August of 1956.
Here she was a homemaker until both children were in school and then she worked for several years for the Tempe School System in the cafeteria. Later she was a secretary in a local Cemetery and in 1975 she went to work for S&H Green Stamps in Scottsdale. The store was closed in April 1982. Ralph had just retired in March so she didn't work any longer either.
They sold their home in Tempe and moved into Imperial Park and did quite a lot of traveling and spent several summers in Nebraska. They were involved in many of the park activities.
On January 20, 2000 she married Shalto Baney. They continued to live in Mesa and did quite a lot of traveling. In May of 2019 they moved to an assisted living facility.
She is survived by one son Rick A, a sister Roberta Vetter of Aurora, Nebraska, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Ralph and daughter Rhonda, her parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Services and burial was held in Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery in Chandler, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 29, 2019