Ramona Nelson Tariot, born Sioux City, Iowa, May 9, 1928, died Phoenix Arizona, December 1, 2019. Survived by sons Paul (Nancy) of Haverhill, MA, Pierre (Laura Jakimovich) of Phoenix, AZ, John of Hanover, NH; grandchildren Erin Tariot of Washington, DC, Zachary (Nicole) Tariot of Haverhill MA, Nicole (Matthew) Tarselli of Attleboro, MA, Martine (Jake) Wells of Golden, CO, Suzanne (Simon) Tariot Sheard of Tempe, AZ, and Alexander and Juliet Tariot of Norwich, VT. Interment will be on Dec. 9 in Duxbury, Mass. A Celebration of Life will be held from at the Beatitudes Life Center, 1610 West Glendale Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021 on Saturday, Dec. 28 from 2-3 PM. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made in Ramona's name to: Beatitudes Campus Foundation, 1610 W. Glendale Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021 or online at www.BeatitudesFoundation.org or to a . "Mona", as she liked to be called, will be honored with a leaf on the Beatitudes Campus Tree of Life, which is located in their Life Center.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
