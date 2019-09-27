|
Ramona "Monchi" Valenzuela, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 13, 2019. Ramona was born August 31, 1937, to Refugio and Francisca Perez in El Mineral de Dolores, Chihuahua, Mexico. When she was a teenager living in El Paso, Texas, Ramona met Francisco whose family lived next door. Francisco and Ramona later married and were together 63 years.
Ramona's loss is deeply felt by her family and friends. She made this world a better place and was an example of how a person should live. As a young married woman in the early 1960s, she helped transport migrant workers' children to school because she knew the importance of education since she received limited schooling in Mexico. She would later go on to obtain her G.E.D. and then attend community college. Ramona believed in God so she believed that love was limitless. She demonstrated that by helping others, regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs. She volunteered extensively through her church, was the Director of the S.D.A. Community Service Center in Phoenix for several years, and frequently traveled to Mexico to take food and clothing to those in need. Even though Ramona's roots were in Mexico, it was a proud day for her and her family when she became a United States citizen. Although Ramona is gone, her memory lives on through the two books she wrote, in her many paintings, and in the home that she and her husband lovingly built over the years. There's no doubt that Ramona left this earth wanting her family to always put God first in their lives because that's how she lived her life. To quote one of Ramona's favorite authors, Og Mandino, "Extend to each person, no matter how trivial the contact, all the care and kindness and understanding and love that you can muster, and do it with no thought of any reward. Your life will never be the same again."
Ramona was preceded in death by Francisco, her husband of 63 years. She is survived by her children Francisco Valenzuela III, Elizabeth (Tom) Logan, Sarah (Hector) Ramirez, Abel Valenzuela, and Marinah (Rudy) Farrell; her grandchildren Tephra, Ananda, Kara, Frankie, Hope, Hector, Jessica, Montana, Brendan, Abella, Autumn, and Salem; and her great-grandchildren Harley and Owen.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 27, 2019