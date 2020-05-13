Randi Goldberg
Randi Goldberg

Scottsdale - Randi Goldberg passed away in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 81. Randi was born in Oslo, Norway to Per and Alida Sandved. She moved to the United States when she was 18 years old. After arriving in New York, she settled in Pittsburgh where she had a modeling career for many years.

She later moved to Scottsdale, AZ where she continued her career in the fashion industry in sales. She loved being outdoors - playing tennis, walking, and biking. She was the best cross country skier in the state of Arizona! She also enjoyed gardening, antiquing, and vacationing in Coronado, California.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Art, her children Sandy (Stephen) and Roger, and 2 grandchildren Jordan and Suzanne. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org)






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
