St Maria Goretti
6261 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
6261 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale - On March 9, 2019, Randy Benson passed away at his home in Scottsdale, AZ, age 67. Born February 19, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN to Leland K. and Dolores Benson. He attended Alexander Ramsey High School in Roseville, MN graduating in 1970. Randy was a successful business owner, avid pilot and skilled skydiver, setting a World Record. He is known for his love of life and ability to make people laugh.

Randy will be forever remembered by his Mother, Dolores Benson, brothers Steve (Donnis) Benson, Terry Benson, Dan (Patty Prince) Benson, sisters Susan Benson and Leslie Mescalero, nieces, nephews, dear friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church - 6261 N Granite Reef Rd., Scottsdale on April 4th at 12:30 pm. Interment to follow at Paradise Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum. Memorial donations to Homeward Bound for the Homeless of Maricopa County.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019
