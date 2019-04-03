Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Brown


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Randy Brown Obituary
Randy Brown

Glendale - Randy Brown died suddenly on March 30, 2019.

He was born on July 8, 1963 in Lorain, Ohio to the late William and Ethel Brown.

Randy worked for over 18 years for Peyton.

He was a dedicated fan to his Cleveland teams; the Browns, the Cavaliers and THE Ohio State Buckeyes.

Randy is survived by his wife and best friend Charlotte, daughter Amanda Perry, sister Cindy Terrell and nine grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a stepson Christopher White and brother Launey.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9-10AM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. Funeral services will begin at 10AM followed by burial at Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now