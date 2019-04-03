|
|
Randy Brown
Glendale - Randy Brown died suddenly on March 30, 2019.
He was born on July 8, 1963 in Lorain, Ohio to the late William and Ethel Brown.
Randy worked for over 18 years for Peyton.
He was a dedicated fan to his Cleveland teams; the Browns, the Cavaliers and THE Ohio State Buckeyes.
Randy is survived by his wife and best friend Charlotte, daughter Amanda Perry, sister Cindy Terrell and nine grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a stepson Christopher White and brother Launey.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9-10AM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. Funeral services will begin at 10AM followed by burial at Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 3, 2019