Randy Joe Weldon



August 3,1957 - June 17, 2020



Randy Joe Weldon was born August 03, 1957 to Tom and Reva (Sedlock) Weldon in Sigourney, Iowa. He passed away at his home in Phoenix, Arizona after a short illness on 6-17-2020.



His family moved to Arizona in 1964 due to his childhood health issues. He attended both Catholic and Public Schools. He played organized youth sports until 6-30-1975, when he joined the United States Navy.



Randy served on the USS Hunley AS-31 until 6-29-1981. During this time he was educated in Fleet Ballistic Missile Submarines and received several outstanding citations for his leadership and skill. He also took pride in playing for a Navy softball team.



After discharge he returned to his beloved Valley of the Sun, and took a job driving for Dolly Madison (hence UNCLE DONUT). Randy would take his niece and nephew out for ice cream in his spotless, clean vehicle, and with one eyebrow raised, warned them about getting anything on the seat. He was never one to stay long at any family function. "GOTTA-GO" was his motto. When asked where he was going, he responded "I don't know; just gotta-go".



He then went to work for the Palo Verde Generating Station where he remained for 33 years until his retirement in 2014.



In 1986, Riley Joseph was born and for Randy, this was a life changing event and his #1 pride and joy. He never tired of talking about his son. He loved sports, fishing, golf, the Packers, the Red Sox, and going to the gym where he met Liesl Kurtenbach in 2009. In June 2010, Randy and Liesl, were married and remained together until his untimely death.



Randy had a witty, competitive personality. He frequently reminded his family of his winning record, as well as his "Rico Suave" good looks, muscular-manly-macho personality. He was just plain "COOL." He always said that it was the "Weldon Curse" of the men in the family.



Randy Weldon is survived by his wife, Liesl, his son, Riley, beloved daughter-in-law, Mary and his grandchildren, Riley "2" and Elizabelle "Belle," Stepchildren Rachel, Chanel, Michael, Courtney, and grandchildren, Jameson and Kellen. Brother Rev. Michael Weldon, OFM, and sisters, Teri Weldon, Shiela Maryott (John), Renee Keegan (Lisa), and Deb Paulson (Lloyd). His Best Buddy Ken Moiser and many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral followed by a Celebration of Life will be held at Saint Mary Basilica in Phoenix, Arizona, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.



*Due to Covid-19, seating may be limited and masks are to be worn. Visitation with the family will be held downstairs immediately after the service. The family of Randy would love to hear from you with any "Randy Stories". Flowers and Memorials can be sent to St. Mary Basilica, c/o Randy Weldon Memorial, 231 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85004.



The Family of Randy Joe Weldon wishes to thank you all for the heartfelt condolences on the passing of a great man that will truly be missed by everyone. We are all incredibly grateful for all the love and support.









