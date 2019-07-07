|
Randy Ridder
Paradise Valley - Ms. Randy H. Ridder, age 68, passed away peacefully in her Paradise Valley home on Friday, June 28th. She was born on August 29th, 1950 in Minnesota to Dan and Betty Ridder. Moving to Southern California when she was still a small child, Randy spent much of her youth on the beach, riding horses, and attending Beatles concerts. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from UC Santa Barbra and worked in social services before becoming a stay-at-home mom, raising her two children. Among her many philanthropic efforts, she honored a family legacy of journalism by founding the R.H. Ridder Scholarship Endowment for the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. Additionally, after surviving breast cancer, she became a regular contributor to many breast cancer research organizations. She is remembered for her endless generosity, love for travel, lightning-quick wit, and unstoppable sense of humor. She loved most spending time with her family and being a grandma to her granddaughter. She is survived by her son, Brian Markham, her daughter Maggie Kitchell Markham, her granddaughter Madilyn Markham, and two brothers, Rick and Dan Ridder. Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research Fund at www.give.bcrf.org For additional information and to send memories and condolences, visit www.greenacresmortunary.net
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019