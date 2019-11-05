|
Raquel Lopez
On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Raquel Lopez, loving daughter and best sister in the world passed away at the age of 47. Raquel was born on April 28, 1972 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was a native Phoenician and through her ancestral research, she was able to trace her roots to New Mexico back 6 generations.
Raquel graduated from Phoenix College with an Associate Degree and later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology at Arizona State University in 2012. Raquel enjoyed a long and fulfilling career in city government with over 15 years of court clerkship experience. Throughout her professional life, Raquel made lasting relationships with those she worked with from her days at the Maricopa County Superior Court, Arcadia/Biltmore Justice Court and lastly, at Scottsdale City Court, many who became dear friends. Raquel was highly regarded by her "court family" who considered her to be kind, a good leader, understanding and always willing to help and serve. As part of her retirement plans, Raquel obtained a paralegal certification so she could assist the community with their legal needs through a non-profit organization.
Raquel was a strong-willed, no-nonsense woman with a passion for family, travel, Vegas, whiskey and fashion. She was instrumental in in the lives of Michael, Jing, Susanna and Stephen and loved them as though they were her own. Her memory will forever be etched in their hearts. Blessed with a big family, she loved and cared for Ikal and Quetzalli Ramirez and Jacob and Caleb Ramirez, cousins who became a big part of her daily life.
Raquel was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Lopez. She is survived by her father Elijio Lopez and sister, Melissa Lopez and many cousins, aunts, uncles and dear friends.
Visitation and Rosary will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Saint Mary's Basilica, 231 N. 3rd Street in downtown Phoenix. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Saint Mary's Basilica, followed by interment in the St. Francis Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019