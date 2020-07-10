Raul Flores Garcia



Glendale - At 2:01 pm On July 4th, 2020, Raul Flores Garcia of Glendale went to be with the Lord at the age of 47. He was known for his big heart and meditating on the word of God. He was always on a mission to share the Gospel and cared very much for the salvation of others. He is survived by his loving mother, Catalina Garcia who is currently battling Leukemia, his father, four brothers, two sisters and lots of family and friends. His saying always was:



"JESUS SAVES"



John 3:16









