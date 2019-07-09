|
Dr. Raul Juan Teddi
Phoenix - Dr. Raul Juan Teddi died June 28th at 2:55pm with his beloved wife of 46 years Barbara, his daughter Samantha, his son Gerald and his dear friend Victor by his side. Raul died as he lived with profound grace and a mix of Argentine feistiness that kept everyone on their toes. Raul was born in Bahia Blanca, Argentina and studied surgical medicine in Buenos Aires before moving as a young man to Atlanta, GA to complete his residency training in general surgery. Depending on who tells the story, Raul met his beloved wife Barbara in the halls of Crawford Long Memorial Hospital….there was mention of a beautiful blond wearing hot pants and a dark haired mysterious man who rarely spoke or smiled yet a connection was made with the simple coaxing words of …."just Say Hello Dr. Teddi….". This chance meeting led to many adventures living and practicing his Urological Surgical Medicine in Halifax, Nova Scotia Canada; San Diego, California; Vieux Fort, St. Lucia West Indies; Charleston, South Carolina and Phoenix, Arizona. Raul served in the United States Navy as a surgeon at the Naval Hospital in California and South Carolina before retiring as a Captain and moving to AZ with his wife and daughter and menagerie of pets.
Raul worked for over 20 years for CIGNA medical group as Chief of Urology, and was known for always going the extra mile for his patients and their families. His tenacity and unwillingness to accept No for an answer (particularly from upper management), was one of untold lessons his family received on how to truly serve those in the greatest need and do what is right despite the challenges that may be encountered. He loved all of his colleagues and friends at CIGNA and truly enjoyed those years.
Raul loved to travel; he and his family enjoyed so many adventures across the world with Paris, France; the Amazon jungle in Peru, Tahiti, numerous European Cruises with Barbara, and spending time with his family in Buenos Aires, Argentina as being the most meaningful. Raul had many hobbies over the years, he was known to be slightly obsessive about his interests which ranged from sailing, scuba diving, hiking, reading voraciously, studying languages (he spoke four fluently), building model helicopters/airplanes, horseback riding, and photography. He loved all animals, with dogs being his first love. Raul loved nothing more than going for long walks with his dogs and getting lost in nature. The Parkinson's disease that ultimately ended his life was his toughest adversary as it slowly took away his abilities to do the things that he once loved so dearly. He lived the most fabulous of lives and packed so much fun in during his 79 years on this Earth.
He spoke often of living each day to the fullest and that he had no fear of dying, he truly enjoyed the most meaningful moments in life and when he laughed and told a story everyone in the room would be captivated. He was so damn funny, charming, eloquent and classy. He will be missed beyond measure by his beloved wife Barbara, his devoted daughter Samantha and her husband Gerald whom he called his Son; his sisters Mimina and Maria Ines and their beautiful families in Buenos Aires, Argentina; many extended family and friends (4-legged too) across the world.
My father passed into his next adventure with his favorite Tango music and Frank Sinatra's "My Way" playing in his ear, a taste of 15 year old Irish Whisky on his lips and the hands of his wife and daughter on his heart. We love you dad and will miss you until we can see you again. Ciao! Au revoir! Arrivederci! Goodbye…..
The family wish to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire team at Hospice of the Valley's Eckstein Center, Homecare Resources, his AZPHC team, and all of the friends and family that have extended their loving support over the years. In lieu of flowers any donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley or Home Fur Good animal shelter.
A celebration of life will be held on July 19th in the Casa Paloma room at El Chorro restaurant 5550 E Lincoln Dr. Paradise Valley, AZ; 6pm-10pm. Parking located in the back of the restaurant.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 9, 2019