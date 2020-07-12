Ray E. Hirsch
Ray E. Hirsch, age 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 5th, 2020 in Scottsdale (AZ) with his loving wife Marjorie by his side.
Ray was born February 22, 1947 in Milwaukee WI. He graduated from Rufus King High School in 1965 and then attended University of Wisconsin Milwaukee obtaining his Master's in Business and CFA. Ray's career included working at 1st Wisconsin Trust, Newton & Company, IDS, and Stonebridge Capital Advisors.
Ray and Marjorie enjoyed 51 years together living in Mequon (WI), Mahtomedi (MN), Butternut (WI), and Scottsdale (AZ). They have one son, Bob, his wife, Michele, and granddaughters, Sarah (21), and Amy (18).
Ray's zest for life encompassed many areas including music and art. His love of landscape photography took him all over the world. Every activity he planned always was centered around his family. He was a loving husband and devoted father. Ray will also be remembered by his family and friends for sharing unusual quotes, stories, minute details, obscure facts along with his great sense of humor.
Ray was a man of intelligence, principle, and compassion. Above all his love for family and friends was deep and unshakable. Family meant everything to him.
We look forward to having a celebration of life for him in late Fall in the mountains behind our house in Arizona at sunset.
Gifts in Ray's memory can be made to:
•St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/
•Wounded Worrier Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
•Foothills Animal Rescue https://foothillsanimal.org/
•Desert Mountain charity for breast and prostate cancer https://caredm.org/