Ray Fuller
Apache Junction - Ray M. Fuller peacefully passed away on 25 October 2019. Throughout his life he loved being outside, preferring to be out doors and busy. He also loved building anything he thought would be useful, using those skills he had honed from mechanical to carpentry. If asked about those skills he was liable to just tell you he was a 'Jack of all trades, master on none" with a wry smile that belied the hard work he put into learning them. He and his wife, Shirley, took great joy in participating in the Hi-Lo trailer group they went traveling and camping with over a period of about 10 years. With their fellows they traveled all over the state of Arizona and in to several other states as well. At home he loved woodworking, up keep around the house and auto work which he often complained had gotten too complicated with newer cars. But, he had an old tractor to work on that I think was far more to his liking. His mechanical skills were learned in large part from his tour of duty in the Army Signal Corps motor pool at Fort Huachuca in Southern Arizona. He was born in Payson, Arizona, in 1934, and lived here for most of his life, with the exception of moving to N.E. New Mexico for three years, then back home to Arizona he went with his family.
He is preceded in death by wife, Shirley, daughter, Cindy, and survived by son, Dale.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019