Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary and Memorial Gardens
4310 E Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary and Memorial Gardens
4310 E Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Ray H. De Berge Jr. Obituary
Ray H. de Berge Jr.

- - Ray H. de Berge Jr., was born April 13, 1929 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona and passed away April 25, 2019 at the age of 90. Ray was a second generation native of Arizona and lived his earlier years in a homestead property off Sweetwater Rd 16. A student at Brophy Preparatory School, then attended Brown's Military Academy in San Diego. At age 14, Ray began a saddlery making apprenticeship at the original Porter's Saddlery in Phoenix, Az. Took a break from saddle making, attending the Chicago Art Institute , studying painting and drawing. Ray worked at Carlock's and Hal Pierce saddlery before owning several western saddlery and art galleries in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Gallup, New Mexico and Williams, Arizona, where he retired after 65 years in the business. He was a prominent member of the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, working with the Phoenix rodeos and riding with the Bill Williams Mountain Men in several rodeo parades. Ray was an accomplished artist, performing in the medium of oils and bronze sculptures. His work was that of the southwest with some of the Rocky Mountains. Ray settled his home in Parks, Az., in 1989, living his life, loving nature. Ray is survived by his 4 children; daugthers Janet de Berge Lange, Cheri deBerge Grover, Constance deBarge DiManno, and son Ray deBarge III; 9 grandchildren, Torrey, Tobbey, Noal, Eric, KC, Kelly, Aaron, Joshua and Sara, 13 great-grandchildren, brother Earl and sister Linda. Service to celebrate Ray's life will be at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary and Memorial Gardens 4310 E Southern Ave, Phoenix, Az 85042 on May 11, 2019 . Visitation will be held from 10 am to 11 am and service at 11 am in the Chapel of Reflection. Graveside service to follow on the cemetery grounds.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 8, 2019
