|
|
Ray Price Larson of Buckeye, AZ, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019 at the age of 87 while surrounded by his family. He was born February 16, 1932 in Solomonville, AZ to Tilford and Mary Price Larson.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing at 10:00 am and funeral service at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 22487 W. Sundance Parkway, Buckeye, AZ with the internment and luncheon to follow. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019