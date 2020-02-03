Resources
Raymond B. Bartholomew Obituary
The love of my life, Raymond B. Bartholomew, born July 3,1934 to Nestore Di Bartolomeo and Mary Francis Beatty passed into everlasting life on January 28, 2020. He married his love Joy Jeanne in Sedona, Arizona in 1985. He taught 8th-grade science with a Master's Degree in the Glendale Elementary School District for 30 years with many endearing friends. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, loved jazz music, and had many artistic talents including stained-glass, woodworking, and photography. He was a kind, gentle, fun-loving soul with a sense of humor, always generous to all and giving to many charities. He is survived by his wife Joy, daughter Mary Beth, step-children Robert, Jo Anna, and William, grandchildren, and his nieces/nephews Tom, Jeff, Jim, Connie, Jan and Mary Beth, with his parents, brothers Jim and Ned preceding him. His Celebration of Life will be held February 8th, 11:00 a.m. at Dolce's, 4935 W. Glendale Ave., Ste. 17, Glendale AZ 85301.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
