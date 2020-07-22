1/1
Raymond Bruce Rudolph
Raymond Bruce Rudolph

Ray, age 80, passed away July 20, 2020. Ray was born and raised in Pennsylvania and graduated from Mercer High School. Being a proud American, Ray enlisted in the Army after graduation. He later moved to Arizona where he worked 17 years for Sea Ray Boats. In his free time, Ray enjoyed using his artistic abilities to create wood decorations. His quick wit and humor caused many a laugh with his family and friends. After retiring, Ray loved traveling in his RV with his wife, Liz. A good Sunday afternoon for Ray would involve Nascar racing and popcorn. He also enjoyed supporting his Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ray was most proud of his family. He is survived by his wife Lizabeth; children Melissa (Michael) Thomas and Marcus (Mirna) Rudolph; brother Robert Rudolph; sister Judith (Peter) Yurchisin. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Mikayla, Megan, Christian, and Ethan. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister-in-law, and granddaughter.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
